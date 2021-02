OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Police said they arrested at least three people in Olympia, Washington, after a group that advocates for the homeless tried to occupy a hotel, prompting guests and staffers to shelter in place for several hours.

Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower said employees of the Red Lion Inn & Suites, began calling for help at 11 a.m. Sunday after several people, one of whom was wielding a hatchet while others brandished batons and knives, entered the facility.