FAIRFIELD — Police made arrests at state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Friday in connection with separate stolen car complaints, both from 2016.

The arrests stem from a time when the town was experiencing a rash of stolen cars. In almost all of the cases, the cars were left unlocked, with the keys or key fob inside the vehicles.

Tracey Ray, 21, of Auger Street in Hamden, was arrested and charged with third-degree larceny after his fingerprints were found on a Volvo reported stolen on Dec. 14, 2016. The car was found abandoned shortly after it was stolen. According to the state forensics lab, they also received Gill’s DNA samples from a stolen car from North Haven, and two burglaries and robbery in New Haven.

He was arraigned Friday and held in lieu of $15,000 bond.

Also arrested was Ronald Scott, 21, of Hillside Avenue, Waterbury. Scott was connected through DNA to a BMW stolen May 14, 2016, from a Warner Hill Road home. The car was later located by Waterbury police.

Scott was charged with first-degree larceny, arraigned Friday, and held in lieu of $10,000 bond.

