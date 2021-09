FAIRFIELD — Sacred Heart University has a series of events lined up to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The events, which include lectures and films, will be on campus and at the SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield. It concludes with the opening of the SHU’s Art & Design Gallery exhibit “To Bear Witness.”

The new exhibit will run from Sept. 14 to Dec. 11 and uses multimedia to explore how modern media impacts people’s different perceptions of 9/11. It incorporates a variety of elements, including photography, augmented reality, interactivity and video.

“This year, as we mark the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Sacred Heart University will host several events to honor those who lost their lives on that tragic day,” said SHU President John J. Petillo. “Commemorating the day this year is particularly important, as many of our students were not yet alive when this happened. It is important not only to remember, but to educate our younger students on the impact this day had on our country.”

The commemoration begins at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7 with a screening of “Sky So Blue” by Tim Oliver, followed by a question-and-answer session, at the SHU Community Theatre.

There will be three events on Wednesday, including an interfaith memorial service with a candlelight vigil at the chapel quad at 8 a.m. and a screening of “The Second Day,” followed by a question-and-answer session at the SHU Community Theatre at 3 p.m.

A Colloquia on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, will happen at 2 p.m. in the Frank and Marisa Martire Center for the Liberal Arts theater. It is hosted by Michelle Loris, professor and associate dean of curriculum and special projects at the College of Arts & Sciences, and Richard Falco, coordinator of multimedia journalism at the School of Communication, Media & the Arts.

There will be a screening of “Saint of 9/11,” followed by a question-and answer session, hosted at the SHU Community Theatre at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The Community Unity Concert will happen at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the SHU Community Theatre. It features cast members of “Amateur Night at the Apollo” and will have special guest musicians and vocalists.

A few events will be held Saturday on the actual anniversary, including placing American Flags on the university’s lower quad at 11 a.m.

Richard Falco will conduct a photography presentation at 12:30 p.m. at the SHU Community Theatre. It will include a live musical tribute, composed by adjunct music instructor Joe Utterback and Ken Tedeschi, and a film screening of “Boatlift.” There will be a panel discussion with Michelle Loris, Richard Falco and Hadar Lubin, co-founder and medical director of the Post Traumatic Stress Center in New Haven and associate clinical professor at Yale University.

The day will end with a Local Legends Show at 7 p.m. at the SHU Community Theatre. It will feature Jay Stollman, with special guests and words from first responders.

The commemoration ends with an opening reception at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 for the “To Bear Witness” exhibit at the gallery.

The exhibit was inspired by Richard Falco’s 2003 book, “To Bear Witness, September 11.” The exhibit was designed by Jon Walker, professor of design, and it was produced by Mary Treschitta, professor and chair of art & design and gallery director.

For information, visit the SHU Community Theatre website.