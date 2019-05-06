Art sought for new hospital in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A health system is seeking to display works by artists in Michigan's Upper Peninsula at its new hospital.

The new UP Health System-Marquette hospital is scheduled to open June 2 and those involved hope to have artwork on display in time for the opening.

Victor Harrington, regional director of marketing and community relations, notes in a news release that art "can play a significant role in health and the healing process." He says it's "a great asset to promote these benefits by partnering with local artists and showcasing our local talent."

The health system has formed a committee to maintain a rotating exhibition of art from the area. Details about the art effort are posted online .