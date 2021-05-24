As Congress returns to funding earmarks, who will benefit? KEVIN FREKING and JOHN MONE, Associated Press May 24, 2021 Updated: May 24, 2021 12:21 a.m.
HUFFMAN, Texas (AP) — Don't tell Laura Fields that providing $1.7 million to her flood-prone neighborhood would be wasteful spending. Her home in a Houston-area subdivision was filled with 10 inches of water during Hurricane Harvey.
“The stress of that was just horrific," Fields said. "You know, to see fish swimming through your house, it's not a good feeling,"
