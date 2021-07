FAIRFIELD — The town’s fireworks have been postponed until Monday due to this weekend’s weather, the police department announced Friday.

Fireworks will light up the sky around 9:15 p.m. Monday from a barge in the Long Island Sound. The show can be seen from Penfield or Jennings beaches, according to police. The show had originally been scheduled for Saturday.

Police are warning those attending and in the area of significant delays on Post Road and all roads to and from the beaches after the fireworks.

Many towns in the Fairfield area are not holding their firework shows, according to police, so they are expecting to see a large increase in beach and boat traffic.

Beach parking in the area can be accessed with a season pass or by purchasing a daily pass for $50 per vehicle. Daily passes will be limited to the first 300 vehicles at Jennings Beach and the first 100 at Penfield Beach.

Those looking to park at the Ash Creek Open Space parking lot on the day of the fireworks will also be charged a daily parking fee.

There will also be “no parking, tow-away” signs posted on several nearby streets on Monday. Those streets include Old Post Road; Reef Road, south of Richard White Way (One Rod Highway); Penfield Road; Lalley Boulevard; Rowland Road; Edward Street; South Benson Road; portions of Fairfield Beach Road, Riverside Drive and Turney Road.

Any vehicles towed during this event will be taken to the Fairfield Fire Training Center at 205 Richard White Way. Owners may claim their vehicle and pay all fees up to one hour following the conclusion of the fireworks, according to police. All vehicles that are not claimed will be towed to Sport Hill Service Center at 2629 Easton Turnpike in Fairfield.

Once the fireworks begin, streets leading to the beach area will turn into one-way roads from the beach to Post Road. Police warn that no traffic will be able to head toward the beach area until all traffic from the beach has cleared.

Rowland Road and Edward Street will be closed to all traffic to allow unrestricted access for emergency vehicles and Interstate-95 exit ramps at exits 22 South and 22 North will be closed once the fireworks begin.

After the show, all vehicles must follow directions and exit to Post Road.

If you are picking up a spectator after the fireworks, you cannot access roads south of the Post Road. Police recommend that you meet at the New York-bound side of the Fairfield train station or wait until traffic clears to enter the beach area.

If you reside south of Post Road, police recommend walking or biking to the show instead of driving.

