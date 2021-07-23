Tokyo Olympics begin with muted ceremony and empty stadium FOSTER KLUG, Associated Press July 23, 2021 Updated: July 23, 2021 9:45 p.m.
1 of17 Naomi Osaka climbs stairs to light the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Drones flying over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics is seen from Shibuya Sky observation deck Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Athletes are introduced during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Actors perform during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Lanterns illuminated during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Cecilia Carranza Saroli and Santiago Raul Lange, of Argentina, right, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Dancers are seen during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Anti-Olympics protesters, right, stage a rally in front of lines of policemen near National Stadium in Tokyo Friday, July 23, 2021. (Ryosuke Uematsu/Kyodo News via AP) Ryosuke Uematsu/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Naomi Osaka stands beside the Olympic flame after lighting it during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
TOKYO (AP) — Belated and beleaguered, the virus-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics finally opened Friday night with cascading fireworks and made-for-TV choreography that unfolded in a near-empty stadium, a colorful but strangely subdued ceremony that set a striking tone to match a unique pandemic Games.
As their opening played out, devoid of the usual crowd energy, the Olympics convened amid simmering anger and disbelief in much of the host country, but with hopes from organizers that the excitement of the sports to follow would offset the widespread opposition.