As Trump dives into racial politics, suburban women recoil

In this July 29, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks before signing H.R. 1327, an act ensuring that a victims' compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump's recent return to racial politics may be aimed at rallying his base of white working-class voters across rural America, but he risks losing the support of suburban women.

Many professional, suburban women — a critical voting bloc in the 2020 election — recoil at the abrasive, divisive rhetoric, exposing the president to a potential wave of opposition in key battlegrounds across the country.

In more than three dozen interviews by The Associated Press with women in critical suburbs, nearly all expressed dismay — or worse — at Trump's racially polarizing insults and what was often described as unpresidential treatment of people.

Even some who gave Trump credit for the economy or backed his crackdown on immigration acknowledged they were troubled or uncomfortable lining up behind the president.