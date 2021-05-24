As drought intensifies, California seeing more wildfires DON THOMPSON, Associated Press May 24, 2021 Updated: May 24, 2021 7:38 p.m.
1 of5 California Gov. Gavin Newsom jumps out of a new Sikorsky S70i Black Hawk firefighting helicopter after arriving to highlight new firefighting equipment and his proposed $2 billion investment in wildfire and emergency preparedness at a press conference in McClellan Park in Sacramento County on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Renee C. Byer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, arrives at a press conference on a new Sikorsky S70i Black Hawk firefighting helicopter with Cal Fire chief Thomas Porter, left, and Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California Office of Emergency Services, right, to highlight new firefighting equipment and his proposed $2 billion investment in wildfire and emergency preparedness at a press conference in McClellan Park in Sacramento County on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Renee C. Byer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 California Gov. Gavin Newsom highlights new firefighting equipment and his proposed $2 billion investment in wildfire and emergency preparedness at a press conference at Cal Fire's airbase in McClellan Park in Sacramento County on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Renee C. Byer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As California sinks deeper into drought it already has had more than 900 additional wildfires than at this point in 2020, which was a record-breaking year that saw more than 4% of the state’s land scorched by flames.
The danger prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to propose spending a record $2 billion on wildfire mitigation. That’s double what he had proposed in January.