As virus surges in Eastern Europe, leaders slow to act DUSAN STOJANOVIC and JOVANA GEC, Associated Press Nov. 14, 2021 Updated: Nov. 14, 2021 2:44 a.m.
FILE - Doctor Petruta Filip, right, and a colleague place an oxygen mask on a man in the COVID-19 section at the University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
FILE - A member of the medical staff walks in a crowded COVID-19 isolation room at the University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
FILE - A member of the medical staff walks in a crowded COVID-19 isolation room at the University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
FILE - People wait for COVID-19 vaccination in Zagreb, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
FILE - Seen through a plastic sheet a member of the medical staff checks on COVID-19 positive patients at the University Emergency Hospital waiting area, converted into a COVID-19 section due to the number of cases, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
FILE - Members of the medical staff place the body of a COVID-19 victim in a coffin together with funeral house employees at the University Emergency Hospital morgue in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
FILE - A medical worker wearing protective gear, waits for patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Belgrade Fair makeshift vaccination center, Serbia, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
FILE - Funeral house employees drag a coffin on a trolley as they arrive at the University Emergency Hospital morgue to take a COVID-19 victim for burial, in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
FILE - A medical worker administers a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at Belgrade Fair makeshift vaccination center, Serbia, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
FILE - People wait for COVID-19 vaccination in Zagreb, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — At the main hospital in Romania's capital, the morgue ran out of space for the dead in recent days, and doctors in Bulgaria have suspended routine surgeries so they can tend to a surge in COVID-19 patients. In the Serbian capital, the graveyard now operates an extra day during the week in order to bury all the bodies arriving.
For two months now, a stubborn wave of virus infections has ripped mercilessly through several countries in Central and Eastern Europe, where vaccination rates are much lower than elsewhere on the continent. While medical workers pleaded for tough restrictions or even lockdowns, leaders let the virus rage unimpeded for weeks.
