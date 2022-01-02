Asheville homeless camp cleared; 'no idea' what comes next

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Just two days after a Homeward Bound outreach program manager was on site warning people of a homeless encampment’s impending removal, the area on the French Broad Greenway was cleared as advocates feared.
Mike DeSerio warned campers of the encampment’s removal on Dec. 28, but at that time did not know a timeline. It was leveled the afternoon of Dec. 30 as Asheville Police Department officers watched an excavator raze tents, debris and trash and load it into the back of a city of Asheville dump truck.