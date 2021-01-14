Asia Today: China's COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases rise Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 9:43 p.m.
1 of4 This aerial photo shows Wuhan skyline, China, Thursday evening, Jan. 14, 2021. A global team of researchers arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries. Samuel McNeil/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — China says it is now treating more than 1,000 people for COVID-19 as numbers of cases continue to surge in the country’s north.
The National Health Commission on Friday said 1,001 patients were under care for the disease, 26 of them in serious condition, and that 144 total new cases had been recorded over the past 24 hours. The province of Hebei, just outside Beijing, accounted for 90 of the new cases, while Heilongjiang province further north reported 43 new cases.