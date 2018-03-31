Asian-American monument gets county approval

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Commissioners in New Mexico's most populous county have approved a purchase agreement for a public art sculpture that will recognize a landmark Chinese-American civil rights case that predates statehood.

Bernalillo County commissioners voted unanimously earlier this week in support of a motion authorizing the county manager to approve the purchase agreement.

Artists Cheryll Leo-Gwin and Stewart Wong are the creators of "View from Gold Mountain." The sculpture will be installed near the state district courthouse in downtown Albuquerque.

Officials say the monument will commemorate the Yee Shun case of 1882, which resulted in Chinese Americans being granted the right to testify in court and have their testimony accepted.

Funded with a combination of local and state sources, the project has been in the works for a few years.