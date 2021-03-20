Asian women say shootings point to relentless, racist tropes TERRY TANG and CHRISTINE FERNANDO, Associated Press March 20, 2021 Updated: March 20, 2021 10:56 a.m.
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, council member Helen Gym address community members during a vigil to mourn and confront the rising violence against Asian Americans at the 10th Street Plaza in Philadelphia.
Grace Pai, director of organizing at Chicago's Asian Americans Advancing Justice branch, works on her computer in her apartment Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Chicago. "To think that someone targeted three Asian-owned businesses that were staffed by Asian American women … and didn't have race or gender in mind is just absurd," Pai said.
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, flowers, candles and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial in Atlanta.
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, Madison Chau and her friend Britta Bittner gathered with others at Levin Park in Minneapolis, in solidarity with the six Asian women who were killed in a shooting Tuesday in Atlanta. Chau says she has experienced racism because of COVID-19.
For Christine Liwag Dixon and others, the bloodshed in Georgia — six Asian women among the dead, allegedly killed by a man who blamed his “sexual addiction” — was a new and horrible chapter in the shameful history of Asian women being reduced to sex objects.
“I’ve had people either assume that I’m a sex worker or assume that, as a Filipino woman, I will do anything for money because they assume that I’m poor,” said Dixon, a freelance writer and musician in New York City. “I had an old boss who offered me money for sex once.”
