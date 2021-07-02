Aspetuck Land Trust grows with land purchase and merger July 2, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 10:29 p.m.
1 of8
Aspetuck Land Trust President Bill Kraekel, left, and Easton First Selectman David Bindelglass take a tour of a property the land trust will receive following a recent grant, in Easton, Conn. July 1, 2021. The property will add to the land trust’s Warner Angler Preserve along the Mill River.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of8
Aspetuck Land Trust President Bill Kraekel, left, and Easton First Selectman David Bindelglass pose during a tour of a property the land trust will receive following a recent grant, in Easton, Conn. July 1, 2021. The property will add to the land trust’s Warner Angler Preserve along the Mill River.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8
Aspetuck Land Trust President Bill Kraekel, left, and Easton First Selectman David Bindelglass talk during a tour of a property the land trust will receive following a recent grant, in Easton, Conn. July 1, 2021. The property will add to the land trust’s Warner Angler Preserve along the Mill River.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of8
The Aspetuck Land Trust’s Warner Angler Preserve, along the Mill River in Easton, Conn. July 1, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8
The Aspetuck Land Trust’s Warner Angler Preserve, along the Mill River in Easton, Conn. July 1, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of8
Aspetuck Land Trust is growing due to a merger with the Monroe Land Trust and a grant to acquire more than 18 acres of open space in Easton.
The merger between the two trusts took effect Thursday, officially expanding the Aspetuck Land Trust’s land conservation work from the original Easton, Weston, Fairfield and Westport focus to now include Monroe.
Katrina Koerting covers the environment, Redding, New Milford and surrounding towns for The News-Times. She joined The News-Times in 2015 after spending a few years as a reporter in Virginia.