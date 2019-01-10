AstraZeneca laying off more than 200 workers in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A biopharmaceutical company is laying off more than 200 employees in Colorado.

The Daily Camera reports the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment's website has published AstraZeneca's notice to shut down operations in Boulder and Longmont.

AstraZeneca spokeswoman Michele L. Meixell confirmed the layoffs via an email. She says "Approximately 210 employees are impacted and those employees will exit the organization (March 22) ..."

The shutdown is in accordance with the Worker Readjustment and Retraining Notification Act that requires employers to provide employees experiencing employment loss with a 60-day notice before a layoff.

Meixell says AstraZeneca will help employees find opportunities, "including other potential roles within the organization."

Meixell says the closure of Boulder and Longmont operations is about consolidating "the biologics manufacturing network in one large-scale drug substance facility" in Frederick, Maryland, to improve efficiency.

