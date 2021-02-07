AstraZeneca vaccine being tweaked to fight S. Africa variant Feb. 7, 2021 Updated: Feb. 7, 2021 10:37 a.m.
1 of10 A deserted Regent Street, London, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the third national lockdown, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, continues. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 NHS advice is displayed on the screen in Piccadilly Circus, London, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the third national lockdown, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, continues. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Face coverings on the statues of former US President Franklyn D. Roosevelt, left, and former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Mayfair, London, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the third national lockdown, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, continues. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 A man jogs in a deserted street in Mayfair, London, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the third national lockdown, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, continues. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 General view of a deserted street in Mayfair, London, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the third national lockdown, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, continues. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 A deserted street in Mayfair, London, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the third national lockdown, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, continues. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 A closed pub in Soho, London, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the third national lockdown, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, continues. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as nurse Rebecca Cathersides administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Lyn Wheeler at Guy's Hospital in London. Britain is racing to vaccinate more than 15 million people by mid-February, and in an effort to ensure vaccines get to the right places at the right times, along with the syringes, alcohol swabs and protective equipment needed to administer them, the government has called in the army. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 A woman, name not given, is vaccinated at a Covid-19 pop-up vaccination centre, at the East London Mosque in Whitechapel, London, Saturday Feb. 6, 2021. Britain's vaccination program is pushing to offer a vaccination to aged, vulnerable and care workers by mid-February. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Dominic Lipinski/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 People attend a pop-up Covid-19 vaccination centre, at the East London Mosque in Whitechapel, London, Saturday Feb. 6, 2021. Britain's vaccination program is pushing to offer a vaccination to aged, vulnerable and care workers by mid-February. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Dominic Lipinski/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Developers of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine expect to have a modified jab to cope with the South Africa coronavirus variant by autumn, the vaccine’s lead researcher said Sunday.
Health officials in Britain are trying to contain the spread of the variant first identified in South Africa amid concerns that it is more contagious or resistant to existing vaccines. More than 100 cases of the South African variant have been found in the U.K.