At least 6 tornadoes reported in eastern Iowa on Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say several tornadoes were reported throughout eastern Iowa Monday afternoon, damaging homes, barns and trees but leaving no injuries.

The Des Moines Register reports that at least six tornadoes were reported in the region, including one confirmed by the National Weather Service at Charles City that destroyed several buildings on the Floyd County Fairground.

The weather service also confirmed a tornado near Elma and another near Lime Springs, both occurring early Monday afternoon. Local officials said the Lime Springs twister caused home and tree damage.

In southeast Iowa, an emergency manager in Houghton reported a tornado destroyed two barns. In Cantril, a trained spotter said a tornado damaged two houses. Another trained spotter reported a tornado in eastern Des Moines County.

The weather service is surveying those sites.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com