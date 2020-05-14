Atlanta zoo to reopen its outdoor exhibits amid virus crisis

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wears a mask and urged fellow citizens to do the same after touring the temporary medical pod that has been placed at the Phoebe North Campus of Phoebe Putney Health System on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Albany, Ga. The pod arrived on April 15 and is scheduled to begin operations on Wednesday, May 6, housing 24 beds to treat non-critical COVID-19 patients.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s zoo plans to reopen soon as more Georgia businesses attempt to get back to normal amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Outdoor areas of the zoo will reopen to the public Saturday, with employees wearing masks and the number of visitors limited, zoo officials said.

“We are pleased to welcome our members and guests back to the outdoor experiences and connections to wildlife that can only be found at Zoo Atlanta,” Raymond King, the zoo’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

“As important as this is to us, it was essential that we not reopen the zoo until we could do so confidently, with the safety of our visitors, team members and the animals in our care as the number one priority,” he added. “Many weeks of planning have gone into our reopening, and everything we have done or will do is being done with this in mind.”

Meanwhile, state labor officials on Thursday were planning a briefing to discuss “return to work” plans for Georgia businesses and give an update on unemployment numbers.

Gov. Brian Kemp said this week that he continues to see positive signs in the state’s battle against the coronavirus, even as some health officials expressed concerns about the state’s aggressive plans to restart the economy.

Kemp said Wednesday that Georgia has the lowest number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals — 1,094 — since April 8. Kemp said the number of patients on ventilators has also dropped to 873.

Kemp eased a few restrictions this week on businesses and child care operations, but said he was keeping most current rules until at least the end of May.

Georgia has reported more than 35,400 confirmed cases overall and at least 1,517 confirmed deaths from the virus.

Top health experts continue to warn that loosening restrictions too quickly could spark a resurgence of infections. Kemp has captured nationwide attention with his reopening moves because they were among the earliest and most aggressive.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be fatal.

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak or https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.