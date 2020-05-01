Attorney: Arizona death row inmate dead from coronavirus

This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Alfonso Raymond Salazar, who is the third inmate in Arizona's prisons to die from the coronavirus. Dale Baich, a federal public defender whose office represented Salazar in an appeal, said Salazar died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at a hospital from complications of COVID-19. Salazar was sentenced to die for murder and kidnapping convictions in the 1986 death of 83-year-old Sara Kaplan in Pima County.

PHOENIX (AP) — A death row inmate became the third prisoner in Arizona prisons to die from the coronavirus.

A federal public defender whose office represented Alfonso Raymond Salazar says the inmate died Thursday at a hospital from complications of COVID-19.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office is examining Salazar’s death and hasn’t yet determined a cause of death. The Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry didn’t immediately return a call Thursday evening seeking comment.

Salazar was sentenced to die in the 1986 killing of 83-year-old Sara Kaplan in Pima County.

Before being taken to the hospital on April 21, Salazar was housed at the Florence prison, It accounts for 35 of the 50 cases of the coronavirus cases in state prisons.

Salazar was the first Arizona death row inmate to die from the virus, and federal public defender Dale Baich said seven other death row prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19.

