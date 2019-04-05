Attorney General: Lower youth minimum wage needs 3/4th vote

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona attorney general says a Republican legislative proposal allowing lower minimum wages for young workers attending school needs a three-fourth vote to pass constitutional muster.

The opinion by Deputy Solicitor General Rusty D. Crandell released Thursday mirrors concerns by two legislative lawyers.

All three cited the Voter Protection Act, which prevents lawmakers from changing voter-approved laws unless they have a supermajority vote and the change "furthers the purpose" of the law.

Arizona's voter-mandated minimum wage is now $11 an hour. Republican Rep. Travis Grantham's bill would let full-time students under 22 earn the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour.

The House passed the proposal in February on a 31-29 vote without Democrat support. The Senate Rules Committee delayed action on the bill Monday after requesting more legal analysis.