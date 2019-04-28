https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Attorney-General-has-surgery-after-plane-lands-in-13801376.php
Attorney General has surgery after plane lands in Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) — A spokeswoman says Alaska's attorney general is recovering after he had emergency surgery in Seattle
Spokeswoman Cori Mills says Attorney General Kevin Clarkson was taken to a hospital Friday night in Seattle after his plane landed.
Mills says in a statement: "He had emergency surgery and is currently recovering and in good spirits. He appreciates the well wishes and expects to return to Anchorage next week."
Clarkson is a longtime lawyer who handled an array of cases before he became the state's attorney general.
