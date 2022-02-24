State attorney general appeals sale of Narragansett Electric

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's attorney general is appealing state regulators’ recent approval of Pennsylvania-based PPL Corporation's acquisition of Narragansett Electric Company, the state's main electric and gas provider.
Attorney general Peter Neronha's office filed the motion Thursday to appeal the Division of Public Utilities and Carriers' decision a day earlier to approve PPL’s $3.8 billion purchase of Narragansett Electric, noting that the deal would have “enormous consequences for all Rhode Islanders.”