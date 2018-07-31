Auburn is latest winner of downtown revitalization contest

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) — The city of Auburn is the latest winner of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $10 million downtown revitalization contest.

The Democratic governor announced the award on Friday.

The city in Cayuga County plans to use the money to further efforts to redevelop vacant properties and make the downtown a more inviting place to live, work and visit. Auburn is located near the Finger Lakes between Syracuse and Rochester.

This is the third round of winners in the downtown revitalization contest, which Cuomo created to spur redevelopment efforts in the urban cores of communities around the state.

In each round, ten winning communities from around the state each receive $10 million for plans to rejuvenate downtown areas.