MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System paid out nearly $70 million in coronavirus-related refunds to students last year, according to a report released Tuesday.

The Legislative Audit Bureau released findings that show the system paid out $68.5 million in housing and food service refunds to students after campuses closed in March as the pandemic was taking hold in Wisconsin. The report didn't say how much the system might have saved by closing down dorms and food services.