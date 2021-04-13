Audit: Unemployment fraud likely higher than $647 million

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The amount of fraudulent payments of unemployment benefits distributed in Washington state during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was likely higher than the $647 million identified by the Washington state Employment Security Department, according to a new set of reports released by the state auditor's office Tuesday.
One of the reports said the ongoing notifications from Washington residents that unemployment claims were filed with their stolen personal information "indicates the actual extent of misappropriation is greater than the Department has been able to capture so far.”