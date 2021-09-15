Audit finds background checks lacking for many professionals

BOSTON (AP) — The state agency that issues professional licenses for about 150 occupations from opticians to plumbers has for years been unable to determine whether its boards and commissions performed the required criminal and sex offender background checks before issuing licenses, the state auditor's office said Wednesday.

The audit found that from July 2017 through March 2020, there was no evidence that the Division of Professional Licensure conducted criminal record checks for 67% of applicants granted licenses, according to the audit.