Audit finds problems with California 'motor voter' program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California DMV's new voter registration program is confusing to voters and full of technical difficulties.

Those are the findings of an audit released Friday by the state Department of Finance. It examines the early months of California's "motor voter" program, which automatically registers people to vote when they go to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The state hired Ernst & Young to review the programs' design and risks as well as its transfer of voter files to the Secretary of State.

The auditors reviewed roughly 3 million voter records created over a four-month period in 2018. Auditors found discrepancies in hundreds of thousands of records, but said none resulted in someone being registered in the wrong political party.

The DMV director resigned in December amid criticism of the program.