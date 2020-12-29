Audit reveals mishandled city funds in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — An audit released Tuesday by the Office of the New Mexico State Auditor has revealed more than $1.8 million in mishandled or misused city funds related to the Las Cruces Convention and Visitors Bureau and various city-sponsored events over a four-year period.

The audit identified what officials described as serious conflicts of interest that were uncovered as part of an investigation that began in December 2018. Several months later, the City Council voted to contract with an outside firm to follow up on the city's initial findings. The final review spanned nearly a year and included an extensive analysis of millions of pages of documentation.