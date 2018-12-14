Auditor Galloway will help investigate Attorney General

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway has agreed to help the secretary of state's office investigate whether Attorney General Josh Hawley illegally used public resources to help his political campaign.

Galloway, a Democrat, said Friday in a letter to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, that her office would review the allegations against Hawley "with heightened scrutiny."

Ashcroft sent a letter to Galloway on Monday asking to enlist her office's subpoena power in his investigation.

Hawley, a Republican, will leave office in January to take a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Ashcroft's request was prompted by a complaint filed by The American Democracy Legal Fund, a liberal group, after The Kansas City Star reported political consultants influenced the attorney general's office during Hawley's tenure.

Hawley has denied any wrongdoing.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com