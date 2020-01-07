Audubon Society gets grants to reduce energy costs

FAIRFIELD — The Connecticut Audubon Society has received two grants totaling $11,215, from The United Illuminating Company under Connecticut’s Neighborhood Assistance Act tax credit program. The funding will be used for modifications to convert all light sources to energy efficient lighting at Connecticut Audubon’s Center at Fairfield and Birdcraft Museum in Fairfield, and at the Coastal Center in Milford.

“As a nonprofit, we are always looking for ways to reduce costs to our bottom line,” said Shari Goldblatt, Southwest Regional Director of The Connecticut Audubon Society. “Utility costs are a significant part of our budget. By modifying all of our lighting structures to energy efficient sources, not only will we benefit from substantial cost savings, we will be reducing our energy emissions and carbon footprint.”

United Illuminating (UI), Southern Connecticut Gas (SCG) and Connecticut Natural Gas (CNG) — all subsidiaries of AVANGRID, Inc. — distributed a total of more than $413,000 in grants to 53 organizations at a recent ceremony held at the Energize Connecticut Center in North Haven.

The grants, made possible under Connecticut’s Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) Tax Credit Program, are aimed at helping nonprofit community and neighborhood organizations across the state improve energy efficiency and reduce their energy costs.

Since 2010, UI, SCG and CNG have awarded more than $3.8 million in grants through the NAA Program, which offers a corporate tax credit to encourage businesses to provide financial support to qualified local nonprofit organizations.

“We are grateful for the many organizations in our community that enrich our lives and provide assistance for those less fortunate,” said Tony Marone, president and CEO of UI, SCG and CNG. “This program allows us to help our nonprofit partners achieve ongoing energy savings, so they can focus on the programs and services that they provide in the community.”

The 2019 NAA grants support a wide variety of projects undertaken by community organizations across the UI, SCG and CNG service territories. A full listing of the projects supported can be found at https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DRS/NAA/NAA-2019-Approved-Business-Contributions.pdf?la=en.