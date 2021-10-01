Aurora police poll disapproves of chief committed to reform

DENVER (AP) — A majority of officers from a suburban Denver police department that had faced investigations and community outrage over its run-ins with people of color reported disapproving of the police chief who has committed publicly to reforming the force and its reputation.
Members of the Aurora Police Department’s two labor unions, the Aurora Police Association and the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, voted in a poll this week that asked, “Do you feel confident in the leadership of Chief Vanessa Wilson?" The response was 442 votes against her to 16 in favor, the Sentinel Colorado reported.