Lisa Leutner/AP

BERLIN (AP) — A nationwide lockdown in Austria for unvaccinated people who haven't recently had COVID-19 went into effect on Monday, and officials signaled that further measures may follow amid soaring infection rates.

The move, which took effect at midnight, prohibits people 12 and older who haven't been vaccinated or recently recovered from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going for a walk — or getting vaccinated.