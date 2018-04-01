Author to discuss book that reveals slavery in early Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit's early complicity in slavery is among the topics an author plans to discuss during an event at University of Detroit Mercy.

Tiya Miles plans to speak Friday evening at the Detroit school, where she will share the findings of her book, "The Dawn of Detroit: A Chronicle of Slavery and Freedom in the City of the Straights." The work reveals bondage of African and Native Americans was part of Detroit's early days despite a widespread belief such activity wasn't practiced in the northern U.S.

Miles teaches American culture and history as well as Afro-American, Native American and women's studies at University of Michigan.

Her presentation is free and open to the public.