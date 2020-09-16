Authorities: 3 found shot to death in Cincinnati apartment

CINCINNATI (AP) — Three people were found shot to death inside a Cincinnati apartment early Wednesday, authorities said.

Police responded to the residence in the city's Avondale neighborhood shortly after 9:30 a.m. and found the bodies of two men and a woman. Authorities said it appears that the bodies had been in the apartment “for awhile,” but further details have not been disclosed.

The victims' names have not been released. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.