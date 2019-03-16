Authorities: 3 killed, 2 hurt in overnight house fire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say three people have died in a fire at a home in Pittsfield.

The Berkshire District Attorney's office says the blaze was reported early Saturday morning at Lake Onota Village in the western Massachusetts city.

Authorities say three people in the home died and two other residents who escaped the fire were taken to Berkshire Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

The fire is under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious.

Officials say a second, nearby home sustained damage in the blaze.