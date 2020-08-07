Authorities: 5-year-old dies in South Carolina shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A 5-year-old South Carolina girl has died after being wounded in a shooting, according to authorities.

Summerville police were called to a subdivision at around 10 p.m. Thursday night after multiple neighbors reported hearing gunshots, news outlets said.

Officers found a child wounded inside a home, police said. The girl was taken to a hospital but later died, news outlets reported, citing Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.

The child was not immediately identified.

Police did not comment further on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or say whether they were investigating it as an accident or a homicide.