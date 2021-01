BELMONT, Mass. (AP) — One man is dead and another man is facing charges in what authorities are calling a road rage encounter in Massachusetts.

Police in Belmont responding to a 911 call at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday found a 35-year-old man suffering from life threatening injuries in the road near the driver’s side of his vehicle, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Belmont police Chief James MacIsaac said in a statement.