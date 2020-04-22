Authorities: Drunken driver causes deadly 3-car crash

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A man who was driving drunk with a suspended license caused a three-car crash that killed a longtime staffer with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities said.

The crash on Route 40 in Mays Landing occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, when a car driven by Eduardo Ibanez-Sanchez, 34, of Vineland, rear-ended a car driven by Little Jeffrey Grier, 56 of Mays Landing, authorities said.

The impact pushed Grier's car into oncoming traffic, where it was struck on the passenger side by a truck driven by Amed Feliciano, 51, of Hammonton, authorities said.

Grier was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Ibanez-Sanchez was not seriously hurt, while Felciano escaped injury.

Ibanez-Sanchez was charged with being involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash while driving with a suspended. It wasn't known Wednesday if he had retained an attorney.