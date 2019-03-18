Authorities ID pilot killed in small plane crash in field

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified the pilot who was killed when the small plane he was flying crashed into a farm field in Ohio.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 44-year-old Matthew Hayden, of Phoenix, died Sunday night when the Cessna 421B multi-engine plane crashed off Route 42 near the border of Union and Delaware counties.

Union County Sheriff Jamie Patton says the former Air Force pilot took off from Dayton International Airport on Sunday evening and was headed to Delaware Municipal Airport in central Ohio when the plane crashed shortly before 6 p.m.

Patton says the plane was owned by Classic Solutions Company Inc., out of Bakersfield, California.

An investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board says it's too early to determine what caused the crash.