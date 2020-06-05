Authorities: Man, 13-year-old girl slain in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A shooting in a northern Ohio city has left a man and a 13-year-old girl dead.

Akron police said the victims were found shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday when officers responded to reports of shots fired.

The 24-year-old man and the girl were both pronounced dead at the scene, and it wasn't immediately clear if the pair were related. Their deaths were being investigated as homicides, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. The victims' names and further details on the shootings have not been disclosed.