Sheriff: Father, boy dead after car breaks through Iowa lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A father and his 8-year-old son died but two other children were rescued after their vehicle broke through the ice Sunday on a northwest Iowa lake.

Buena Vista County Sheriff Kory Elston says the family came to Storm Lake to play at an indoor waterpark Sunday afternoon.

He says investigators don't yet know why the man decided to drive out on to the nearby lake after leaving. The car was seen driving slowly before it became submerged in the freezing water, a quarter-mile or farther from shore.

Elston says rescuers found the wet children on the ice, and the father was in the water. Rescuers used sleds to get the family to the shore.

The man and his son were pronounced dead at a hospital. His two other children, girls ages 9 and 5, were flown to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota hospital. Elston says their prospects for surviving "look positive."

The family hasn't yet been identified.