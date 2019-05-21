Authorities: Man dies after tractor flips in west Michigan

BENONA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 64-year-old man has died after the tractor he was using flipped at a farm in western Michigan.

The Oceana County sheriff's office says Gary Mills of Grand Rapids died Monday evening at the farm in Oceana County's Benona Township.

The man was reportedly trying to use the tractor to pull open a piece of farm equipment when it flipped.

The sheriff's office, Michigan State Police, the Shelby-Benona Fire Department and others were involved in the emergency response at the farm.