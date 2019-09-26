Authorities: Propane leak caused upstate NY house explosion

RICHMOND, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a propane leak caused a house explosion in the Finger Lakes that killed a couple.

Ontario County Sheriff's deputies say 80-year-old Eric Higham and 70-year-old Gail Higham died when their home exploded around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the town of Richmond.

Their bodies were found inside the home and positively identified by the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Sheriff's deputies say the propane leak inside the home caused the explosion, though the cause of ignition is still being investigated.

Smoke from the explosion could be seen up to two miles away.