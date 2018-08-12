Authorities: Tourist dies after being pulled from water

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities on the North Carolina coast say a tourist has died after he was pulled from Bogue Sound.

Emerald Isle Town Manager Frank Rush told news outlets rescue personnel responding to a call near the high-rise bridge at Emerald Isle Friday found the unidentified 29-year-old man had already been pulled from the water, and people were administering CPR.

The man was taken to a U.S. Coast Guard station, from which the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.