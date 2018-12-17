Authorities: Woman dies in Detroit-area fire, child survives

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died after reportedly trying to save her 4-year-old grandson from an apartment fire in suburban Detroit.

Crews responded Sunday to the fire at Macomb Manor in Roseville.

Lachesha Cannon, who lives in the apartment complex, told The Macomb Daily she heard a child screaming "fire, fire" and looked outside to see flames coming from a first-floor unit. She says the grandmother, who used a wheelchair, was "crawling on the ground trying to push him outside."

Roseville Fire Department Battalion Chief Todd Adams said the woman succumbed to thick smoke. He says the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and was expected to recover.

The woman's identity wasn't immediately released. The fire's cause is under investigation. Several other apartments were damaged.

