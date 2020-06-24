Authorities: Woman killed in crash north of Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a weekend crash of a pickup truck north of Fremont that killed an area woman.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday about 2 miles north of Fremont on a rural county road, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Investigators said the crash killed Dominique Hocij, 21, who was a passenger in the southbound truck.

A 21-year-old woman was driving the truck when she lost control of the vehicle, entered a ditch and rolled, throwing Hocij from the truck, investigators said. Hocij was pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old driver had to be extracted from the truck and was flown to an Omaha hospital in critical condition.