Authorities identify bicyclist killed in train collision

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have identified the bicyclist who died after he was struck by an Amtrak Cascades passenger train in Bellingham earlier this week.

Whatcom County Medical Examiner Gary Goldfogel tells The Bellingham Herald that 71-year-old Richard T. Lonseth died from trauma caused by the collision Tuesday morning.

Goldfogel ruled the death as accidental.

Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says Lonseth continued onto the tracks after ignoring the train's horn as well as construction flaggers, flashing lights and electronic arms.

An Amtrak spokesperson says train 517 was traveling to Portland, Oregon, from Vancouver, British Columbia.

BNSF spokesperson Gus Melonas says this death is the fifth deadly train collision on BNSF tracks in Washington state this year.

___

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com