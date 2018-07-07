Authorities identify man whose body was found in Keokuk

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man whose body was discovered near the wastewater treatment plant in Keokuk.

The Hawk Eye reports that police identified the man as 34-year-old Jake Anthony Mason of Keokuk.

Mason's body was found Wednesday. Keokuk police and fire personnel removed his body from the water and took it to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Decedent Care Center in Iowa City for an autopsy.

Additional details, including whether law enforcement had any reports of missing people in the area, the cause of death and whether foul play is suspected, have not been released.

___

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com