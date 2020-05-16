https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Authorities-investigate-Waterloo-shooting-death-15275441.php
Authorities investigate Waterloo shooting death
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Waterloo.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that police were called to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital about 8:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting victim.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He died a shot time after arriving.
Au autopsy has been scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office. No other details were immediately released, including the man's name.
